Coronavirus: 3,300 people under surveillance in J&K

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) As many as 184 travellers and persons in contact with suspected coronavirus cases were put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such people to 3,330, an official bulletin said on Friday.

Of the 3,330 people, 2,465 were in home quarantine, 44 quarantined in hospitals and 416 in home surveillance, while 405 had completed the 28-day surveillance period, it added.

A total of 186 samples were sent for testing, of which 178 were n ...