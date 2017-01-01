REFILE-Swimming-European championships postponed to August due to coronavirus

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Quote attribution changed in par 7)

March 20 (Reuters) - The 2020 European Aquatics Championships that was scheduled to take place from May 11-24 in Budapest, Hungary, has been postponed to August due to the coronavirus outbreak, Europe's aquatics governing body (LEN) said on Friday.

The event has been tentatively postponed to Aug. 17-30 -- a week after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to conclude.

However, LEN president Paolo Barelli said they might consider moving the championships to 20 ...