From plague to coronavirus, French brotherhood keeps burying the dead
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Pascal Rossignol
BETHUNE, France, March 20 (Reuters) - In a cemetery in
northern France, members of the Charitable Brotherhood of
Saint-Eloi de Bethune carried an urn towards a family tomb, each
wearing a face mask that stood out against a uniform of black
tails, white gloves and bicorne hat.
Behind them followed the deceased woman's two sons, their
partners, and a grand-daughter, their numbers restricted by a
ban in France on large burial gatherings with t ...
