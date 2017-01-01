From plague to coronavirus, French brotherhood keeps burying the dead

By Pascal Rossignol

BETHUNE, France, March 20 (Reuters) - In a cemetery in

northern France, members of the Charitable Brotherhood of

Saint-Eloi de Bethune carried an urn towards a family tomb, each

wearing a face mask that stood out against a uniform of black

tails, white gloves and bicorne hat.

Behind them followed the deceased woman's two sons, their

partners, and a grand-daughter, their numbers restricted by a

ban in France on large burial gatherings with t ...