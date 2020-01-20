Yemen-conflict-Saudi REAX
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Saudi Arabia slams 'Huthi terrorist' attack in Yemen
Riyadh, Jan 20, 2020 (AFP) - Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition against the Huthi rebels in war-torn Yemen, condemned on Monday a missile attack that killed more than 100 Yemeni soldiers.
Saturday's missile strike blamed on the Iran-aligned Huthis follows months of relative calm in the conflict between the rebels and Yemen's internationally recognised government.
The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the cen ...
Subscribe