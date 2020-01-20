BIOGRAPHY-MENON - Biography to explore personal, unheard episodes of VP Menon's life

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A new book on the life and times of VP Menon, the man who brought about a definitive plan for a unified India after independence, will hit the stands by January-end, announced publishing house Simon & Schuster.

Written by historian and Menon's great-granddaughter Narayani Basu, the book titled "V.P. Menon: The unsung architect of modern India" will spill little-known facts about the political advisor of the last Viceroy of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The book will expl ...