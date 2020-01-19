NGO-games-technology-computers-health

The Red Cross is teaching Fortnite players to save, not take, lives

New York, Jan 19, 2020 (AFP) - Teaching online video game players to save lives, not take them -- that is the aim of a new product developed in an unusual collaboration between the creators of the wildly popular Fortnite games and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The new game mode, called Liferun, teaches players the four main activities carried out by Red Cross workers in more than 80 countri ...