Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

MLS club Galaxy sign 'Chicharito' - report

Los Angeles, Jan 17, 2020 (AFP) - The Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Mexico striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez from Sevilla and will make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, Sports Illustrated reported Friday.

Galaxy will be counting on Chicharito, who is Mexico's all-time leading goal-scorer, to fill the star-power and scoring void left by the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish star who returned to AC Milan in December.

