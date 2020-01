Ukraine-politics-government

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignation

Kiev, Jan 17, 2020 (AFP) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday refused to accept the resignation of the country's prime minister, saying he wanted to give Oleksiy Goncharuk "a second chance".

"I have decided to give you and your government a second chance," Zelensky said during a meeting with Goncharuk who had offered his resignation earlier Friday.

