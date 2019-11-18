RJ-BIRDS-SAMBHAR - Death toll of migratory birds in Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake reaches 17,000

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Nearly 17,000 migratory birds have died so far at the country's largest inland water saltwater lake near Jaipur due to botulism, a serious and fatal illness that affects the nerves, a forest official said on Monday.

The deaths were reported in Jaipur, Nagaur and Ajmer districts of Rajasthan, he said.

"The death toll has increased to nearly 17,000," Chief Wildlife Warden of the Forest Department, Arindam Tomar, said.

Jaipur collector Jagroop Singh Yadav informed that ca ...