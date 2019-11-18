BC-FBN--Bears-Rams 1st , 1011

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Gurley, Brown help Rams ground out 17-7 win over Bears<

Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown ran for touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams were able to ground out a 17-7 victory over the Chicago Bears<

AP Photo CACC104-1118190238, CACC110-1118190601, CACC105-1118190238, CACC106-1118190324, CACC111-1118190617, CACC102-1118190238, CACC102-1118190325, CACC101-1118190335<

Eds: Rams 17, Bears 7. Updates with new lead and quotes. With AP Photos.<

By JOE REEDY<

AP Sports Writer<

LOS ANGE ...