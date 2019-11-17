EXCLUSIVE-Interpol plans to condemn encryption spread, citing predators, sources say
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The international police
organization Interpol plans to condemn the spread of strong
encryption in a statement Monday saying it protects child sex
predators, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
At the groupâs conference in Lyon, France on Friday, an
Interpol official said a version of the resolution introduced by
the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation would be released
without a formal vote by r ...
