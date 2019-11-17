Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Rebecca Rubin
LOS ANGELES, Nov 17, (Variety.com) - "Ford v Ferrari" left
its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical
sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America.
Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and
Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations,
thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those
ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from
fellow high-profile ne ...
