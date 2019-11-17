fbl-Euro-2020-POR-LUX lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Defending champions Portugal qualify for Euro 2020

Luxembourg, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal as reigning champions Portugal secured their place at the Euro 2020 finals on Sunday with a 2-0 victory away to Luxembourg.

Bruno Fernandes struck the opening goal on 39 minutes before Ronaldo tapped in a scrappy second late on to clinch second place in Group B behind winners Ukraine, who drew 2-2 in Serbia.

Portugal became the 17th nati ...