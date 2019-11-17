Spotlight: Reasons remain unknown as death toll of migratory birds crosses 10,000 mark in India's Rajasthan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

by Peerzada Arshad Hamid

NEW DELHI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Joint teams of animal husbandry, disaster management, forest, wildlife and municipal corporation are rummaging areas in and around a lake in India's western state of Rajasthan for the carcasses of migratory birds, officials said Sunday.

The teams are collecting carcasses of the birds and burry them inside deep pits.

Migratory birds that used to visit the lake from far-off places to spend winter around the lake this year are dying, wit ...