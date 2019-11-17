MH-MARATHON-THEFT - Phones, wallets of marathon runners stolen from their cars

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Unidentified thieves allegedly stole mobile phones and other valuables from the parked vehicles of marathon participants in south Mumbai early on Sunday, police said.

The fourth edition of the Indian Oil Western Naval Command (WNC) marathon was held here this morning, in which thousands took part. The event was flagged off at Ballard Estate near the Naval Dockyard.

"Many of the participants had parked their cars on nearby roads before going for the marathon run. When they re ...