Antetokounmpo, Bucks rout Brogdon-less Pacers

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds Saturday night as the

Milwaukee Bucks ran off from the host Indiana Pacers for a comfortable, 102-83

victory in a duel between the Central Division's top two teams.

The game was supposed to be a reunion between Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and

his former Bucks teammates, but Brogdon was a scratch with a sore back that

also cut short his playing time Friday night at Houston. Brogdon left

Milwaukee in an offseason sig ...