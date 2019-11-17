Antetokounmpo, Bucks rout Brogdon-less Pacers
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds Saturday night as the
Milwaukee Bucks ran off from the host Indiana Pacers for a comfortable, 102-83
victory in a duel between the Central Division's top two teams.
The game was supposed to be a reunion between Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and
his former Bucks teammates, but Brogdon was a scratch with a sore back that
also cut short his playing time Friday night at Houston. Brogdon left
Milwaukee in an offseason sig ...
Subscribe