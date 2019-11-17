SriLanka-vote WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Rajapaksa clan set for Sri Lanka comeback

By Amal JAYASINGHE

=(Video+Picture)=

Colombo, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa headed closer to clinching the presidency Sunday in a fiercely fought election held seven months after Islamist attacks killed 269 people.

The 70-year-old retired lieutenant colonel secured massive support in majority Sinhalese constituencies, according to early official results of Saturday's vote.

His young ...