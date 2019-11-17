BC-HKN--Golden Knights-K, 0613

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Carter gets winner in 1,000th game, Kings top Golden Knights<

Jeff Carter scores in 1,000th game as Los Angeles Kings beat Vegas Golden Knights 4-3<

AP Photo LAS111-1116192213, LAS114-1116192226, LAS109-1116192236, LAS113-1116192226, LAS115-1116192241<

Eds: Kings 4, Golden Knights 3. Updated with new top. With AP Photos.<

By DAN GREENSPAN<

Associated Press<

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Jeff Carter understands his simple approach is the biggest reason for his success and longevity i ...