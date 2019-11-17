LEBANON-PROTESTS-US - US embassy in Lebanon 'supports' peaceful protests

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Beirut, Nov 17 (AFP) The US embassy in Lebanon said on Saturday it supported the one-month-old anti-government protest movement in Lebanon.

"We support the Lebanese people in their peaceful demonstrations and expressions of national unity," the embassy said on Twitter.

Lebanon has since October 17 been swept by an unprecedented cross-sectarian protest movement against the entire political establishment, which is widely seen as irretrievably corrupt and unable to deal with a deepening economic cr ...