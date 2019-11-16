France-politics-protest WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

French protesters, police clash on yellow vest anniversary

By Simon VALMARY

=(Picture+Video)=

ATTENTION - UPDATES with clashes, arrests ///

Paris, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - French police used tear gas and detained dozens in Paris on Saturday as fierce clashes broke out in demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the yellow vest protest movement seeking to challenge President Emmanuel Macron.

Yellow vest protesters are planning a series of nationwide demonstrations this weeken ...