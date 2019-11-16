The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

French protesters, police clash on yellow vest anniversary
Paris, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - French police used tear gas and detained dozens in Paris on Saturday as fierce clashes broke out in demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the yellow vest protest movement seeking to challenge President Emmanuel Macron.
Yellow vest protesters are planning a series of nationwide demonstrations this weeken ...

 

