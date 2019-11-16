KL-2NDLD SABARIMALA - Ayyappa temple opens, 10 women sent back by police

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Sabarimala, Nov 16 (PTI) Amid tight security, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple when it opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku puja on Saturday, though police said 10 women were sent back from Pamba base as they were in the "barred" age group.

The temple has reopened just days after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court referred to a larger bench the matter related to entry of women into the hill temple and other issues related to various faiths.

The state a ...