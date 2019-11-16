SAfrica-aviation-strike-airline-SAA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

South African Airways begins talks with unions over strike

Johannesburg, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - South African Airways on Saturday started mediated talks with unions, one day after its workers launched an open-ended strike that forced the embattled airline to ground hundreds of flights.

More than 3,000 workers -- including cabin crew, technical and ground staff -- started striking on Friday to demand higher pay and to protest against restructuring plans involving heavy job losses.

The walkout ...