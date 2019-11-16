The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

TL-ACADEMY-PARA SPORTS - Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre opened in Hyderabad

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Aditya Mehta Foundation(AMF),a non-profit organisation, involved in helping people with disabilities to pursue sports, launchedits 'Infinity Para- Sports Academy and Rehab Centre' here on Saturday.
The academy, touted as the first-of-its-kind charitable national para-sports rehabilitation and training academy in Asia, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi.
The foundation would train Divyaangans (people with disabilities) from across the nation, from basic ...

 

