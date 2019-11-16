UPDATE 1-Paris police fire tear gas on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, background, updates arrests figures)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Paris police fired tear gas in
northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back
protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government
"yellow vest" demonstrations.
On the Place d'Italie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many
clad in black and hiding their faces, set trash bins on fire and
hurled projectiles at riot police while building barricades. ...
