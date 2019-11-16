UPDATE 1-Paris police fire tear gas on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, background, updates arrests figures)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Paris police fired tear gas in

northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back

protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government

"yellow vest" demonstrations.

On the Place d'Italie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many

clad in black and hiding their faces, set trash bins on fire and

hurled projectiles at riot police while building barricades. ...