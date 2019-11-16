DL-BJP-PROTEST - Delhi BJP protests near AAP office after SC clean chit on Rafale deal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday protested near the Aam Aadmi Party office here against the "baseless allegations" levelled by the party in the Rafale jet deal, two days after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to review its judgment giving clean chit to the Modi government.

Led by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, the party workers raised slogans against the AAP and demanded an apology from it for trying to "malign the image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

