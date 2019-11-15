tennis-GBR-ATP-Finals WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Zverev win at ATP Finals confirms Nadal exit

London, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Rafael Nadal headed home from the ATP Finals on Friday after defending champion Alexander Zverev's win against Daniil Medvedev confirmed the Spaniard's exit from the season-ending tournament.

The world number one recovered to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-5 in the early round-robin match at London's O2 Arena but knew he was dependent on the later result.

Zverev's 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win meant ...