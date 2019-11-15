The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-ECB's Visco urges caution on euro zone bailout fund proposals

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds quote, background)
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday he was in favour of
reforming the euro zone's bailout fund but that some proposals
carried risks that needed to be carefully considered.
The Italian government has opposed proposals to turn the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into a sort of European
Monetary Fund which would make support for countries in
financia ...

 

