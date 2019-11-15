UPDATE 2-ECB's Visco urges caution on euro zone bailout fund proposals

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing

Council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday he was in favour of

reforming the euro zone's bailout fund but that some proposals

carried risks that needed to be carefully considered.

The Italian government has opposed proposals to turn the

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into a sort of European

Monetary Fund which would make support for countries in

financia ...