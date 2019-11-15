OD-STUDENT-DEAD - Medical student dies after being hit by cricket ball during practice in Odisha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 15 (PTI) A medical student died on Friday after being struck near one of his ears by a cricket ball during a practice session at a college play ground in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The incident took place at MKCG Medical College play ground here, when he was practising cricket with his friends in the morning, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Biswabhusan Sahu, a second year MBBS student of Sahid Laxmana Nayak (SLN) Medical College in Koraput distr ...