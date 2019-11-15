UP-PURI-FARES - Metro services should not be free, but fares should be low: Hardeep Singh Puri

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that he believed metro services should not be free but the fares must be low.

Puri was attending the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference here.

"As a politician, I believe that the fare of the metro should be cheap and not free. While the work of Lucknow Metro was completed in three years and three months, we will complete the work of Kanpur Metro in two years and two months," he said according to an official release issued ...