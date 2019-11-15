Former Apple chip executives found company to take on Intel, AMD

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Stephen Nellis

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Three of Apple Inc's former top

semiconductor executives in charge of iPhone chips have founded

a startup to design processors for data centers, aiming to take

on current industry leaders Intel Corp and Advanced

Micro Devices Inc.

NUVIA Inc was founded by Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati

and John Bruno in early 2019 and is developing a processor

code-named Phoenix. The company on Friday said it raised $53

million from ...