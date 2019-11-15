Former Apple chip executives found company to take on Intel, AMD
By Stephen Nellis
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Three of Apple Inc's former top
semiconductor executives in charge of iPhone chips have founded
a startup to design processors for data centers, aiming to take
on current industry leaders Intel Corp and Advanced
Micro Devices Inc.
NUVIA Inc was founded by Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati
and John Bruno in early 2019 and is developing a processor
code-named Phoenix. The company on Friday said it raised $53
million from ...
