BC-HKN--Red Wings-Kings, 0391

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Iafallo scores in OT, Kings rally for 3-2 win over Red Wings<

Alex Iafallo scored 23 seconds into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2<

AP Photo LAS111-1115190505, LAS107-1115190455, LAS109-1115190502, LAS109-1115190502, LAS102-1115190405, LAS101-1115190353<

Eds: APNewsNow. Kings 3, Red Wings 2, OT. With AP Photos.<

By DAN GREENSPAN<

Associated Press<

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Alex Iafallo scored 23 seconds into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings bea ...