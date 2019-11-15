BC-US--Mo'Nique-Netflix , 0375

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Mo'Nique sues Netflix for discrimination in show offer<

Mo'Nique sues Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special<

AP Photo NYET400-1104160211<

Eds: Updates with details, background, quotes. With AP photos.<

By ANDREW DALTON<

AP Entertainment Writer<

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mo'Nique sued Netflix on Thursday for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special, accusing the streaming service of giving her a lowball of ...