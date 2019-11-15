BC-US--Mo'Nique-Netflix , 0375
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Mo'Nique sues Netflix for discrimination in show offer<
Mo'Nique sues Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special<
AP Photo NYET400-1104160211<
Eds: Updates with details, background, quotes. With AP photos.<
By ANDREW DALTON<
AP Entertainment Writer<
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mo'Nique sued Netflix on Thursday for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special, accusing the streaming service of giving her a lowball of ...
Subscribe