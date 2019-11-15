The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Dlamini-Zuma sends condolence on the passing of King Sigcawu

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, November 14 (ANA) - Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed her condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu, Ah! Zwelonke, who passed away on Thursday after a long illness.
"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke whose contribution to the development of the institution of traditional leader ...

 

