Guinean teen shot dead during mass anti-government protests

Conakry, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - A Guinean teenager was shot dead Thursday by police as he tried to flee a crackdown on mass anti-government protests in the capital Conakry, his family and a doctor said.

Alpha Souleymane Diallo, 19, was caught up in clashes and came face to face with two policemen who shot him in the chest, his elder brother Boubacar said.

A doctor at the Amitie Hosp ...