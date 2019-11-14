The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Guinea-politics-unrest lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Guinean teen shot dead during mass anti-government protests
ATTENTION - ADDS colour, Amnesty, quotes ///
Conakry, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - A Guinean teenager was shot dead Thursday by police as he tried to flee a crackdown on mass anti-government protests in the capital Conakry, his family and a doctor said.
Alpha Souleymane Diallo, 19, was caught up in clashes and came face to face with two policemen who shot him in the chest, his elder brother Boubacar said.
A doctor at the Amitie Hosp ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 12:11:06 AM. All rights reserved.