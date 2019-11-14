France-animal-zoo-rhino-SAfrica lead

World's oldest captive white rhino dies in French zoo

Rennes, France, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - The world's oldest captive white rhino, South African-born Sana, has died at the age of 55, the French zoo that she called home for the last 26 years said Thursday.

Born in 1964 in the Umfolozi National Park in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, the southern white rhino was transported to Europe seven years later as a zoo attraction.

Sana lived in sev ...