Climate change, corruption blamed for Venice flood devastation

By Ella IDE

Venice, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Much of Venice was underwater on Wednesday after the highest tide in 50 years ripped through the historic Italian city, beaching gondolas, trashing hotels and sending tourists fleeing through rapidly rising waters.

Officials blamed climate change while shopkeepers on the Grand Cana ...