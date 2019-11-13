RPT-Chinese gaming giant Tencent books 13% Q3 profit drop, misses estimates
BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media
giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday net
profit in its third quarter dropped 13%, missing analysts'
estimates, hit by falling media advertising and PC games
revenue.
The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38
billion yuan ($2.91 billion) profit for the three months through
September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of
15 an ...
