RPT-Chinese gaming giant Tencent books 13% Q3 profit drop, misses estimates

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media

giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday net

profit in its third quarter dropped 13%, missing analysts'

estimates, hit by falling media advertising and PC games

revenue.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38

billion yuan ($2.91 billion) profit for the three months through

September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of

