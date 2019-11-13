Afghanistan-US-Australia-Taliban-hostages

Uncertainty over fate of Western hostages, Taliban prisoners

Kabul, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Two Western hostages of the Taliban, who are expected to be freed in a prisoner swap for three militants, will be released only when the insurgents "reach their destination", a spokesman for the Islamist group said Wednesday.

The fate of the American and Australian hostages -- both professors at the American University in Kabul when they were kidnapped in 2016 -- remained unclear a day after Afghan President ...