People magazine names John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

LOS ANGELES (AP) - R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vo ...