BC-CRI--Women's T20-Katy, 0220

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Katy Perry to perform at World T20 final on Women's Day<

Katy Perry will perform before and after the Women's Twenty20 World Cup cricket final on International Women's Day as organizers bid to set a world record for attendance<

AP Photo RMX106-1102191000, RMX108-1102190938<

Eds: With AP Photos.<

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Katy Perry will perform before and after the Women's Twenty20 World Cup cricket final on International Women's Day as organizers bid to set a world record for atte ...