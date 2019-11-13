The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Katy Perry to perform at World T20 final on Women's Day<
Katy Perry will perform before and after the Women's Twenty20 World Cup cricket final on International Women's Day as organizers bid to set a world record for attendance<
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Katy Perry will perform before and after the Women's Twenty20 World Cup cricket final on International Women's Day as organizers bid to set a world record for atte ...

 

