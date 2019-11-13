Austrian Thiem reaches semifinals first at ATP Finals

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

LONDON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Austrian talent Dominic Thiem became the first player to reach the semifinals at ATP World Tour Finals after clinching a sensational win over world number two Novak Djokovic here on Tuesday.

Thiem stunned Swiss legend Roger Federer in straight sets last Sunday in his first match in Group Bjorn Borg, then came from behind to edge in-form Djokovic 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) this evening.

"This was really one of these special matches, what I've practised all my life for, all ...