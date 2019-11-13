The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area<
An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis<
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Residents in the St. Louis area were treated to a sparkling display as an apparent meteor streaked across the sky.
The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light flying across the area Monday night. It was taken by a volunteer storm spotter in the St. Louis ...

 

