Heavy-loaded fuel truck burns in central Sudan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

KHARTOUM, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A fuel truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline burned in the south of Wad Madani, capital city of Gezira State in central Sudan, some 189 km south of Khartoum, official SUNA news agency reported.

"The two-trailer fuel truck was travelling from Khartoum to Al Damazin, capital of Blue Nile State, carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline, swerved from the road, overturned and burned," said Ali Mohamed Osman El Tayeb, police director of Gezira State.

The police of Maringan l ...