LA's Gomez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops<

Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles elected as the first Hispanic to head the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.<

By DAVID CRARY and REGINA GARCIA CANO<

Associated Pres ...