Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step towards 2020 run

Washington, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race.

"Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic primary," tweeted the former New York mayor along with a photograph of himself submitting the paperwork -- four days after doing ...