US-vote-Democrats-Bloomberg lead
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step towards 2020 run
=(File Picture)=
Washington, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race.
"Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic primary," tweeted the former New York mayor along with a photograph of himself submitting the paperwork -- four days after doing ...
Subscribe