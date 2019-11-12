The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-vote-Democrats-Bloomberg lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step towards 2020 run
=(File Picture)=
Washington, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race.
"Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic primary," tweeted the former New York mayor along with a photograph of himself submitting the paperwork -- four days after doing ...

 

