Former municipal political advisor sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Li Shixiang, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for taking bribes.

Li took advantage of various positions he held between 2001 and 2013, including Beijing vice mayor, to help certain organizations and individuals obtain land, promote projects and change jobs, among others, according to the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun in northeast Chi ...