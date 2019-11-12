SPO-BAD-IND - Sourabh Verma enters main draw of Hong Kong Open badminton

Hong Kong, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday.

Sourabh, seeded fourth in the qualifiers, first defeated Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-15 21-19 before getting the better of Lucas Claerbout of France 21-19 21-19 in the final qualifying round.

The other Indians featuring in the men's singles main event will start on Wednesday. World no.10 Kida ...