SPO-BAD-IND - Sourabh Verma enters main draw of Hong Kong Open badminton

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hong Kong, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday.
Sourabh, seeded fourth in the qualifiers, first defeated Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-15 21-19 before getting the better of Lucas Claerbout of France 21-19 21-19 in the final qualifying round.
The other Indians featuring in the men's singles main event will start on Wednesday. World no.10 Kida ...

 

