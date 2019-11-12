Basket-NBA-Warriors-Curry

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Warriors star Curry expects to return before NBA season ends

San Francisco, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry said Monday he expects to return from a broken left hand before the conclusion of the NBA season but not before late March.

The 31-year-old veteran 3-point sharpshooter, in his 11th NBA season, is set to miss the most games of any campaign in his career with his worst injury setback.

"I definitely expect to be ready to pl ...