Tokyo stocks open flat amid concerns over trade, Hong Kong

Tokyo, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Tokyo stocks opened almost flat on Tuesday as cautious traders fretted over the US-China trade deal and fresh unrest in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.06 percent or 15.04 points at 23,346.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent or 1.71 points at 1,702.32.

Yoshihiro Ito, chief strateg ...