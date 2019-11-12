The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Vindman should not fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds comment from official; adds Esper comments on National
Security Council, background)
By Phil Stewart
NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel
Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony
to the U.S. Congress in its impeachment inquiry into President
Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday.
Vindman, now detailed to the White House National Security
Council, has been targeted by Trump following his Oct ...

 

