UPDATE 2-Vindman should not fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds comment from official; adds Esper comments on National

Security Council, background)

By Phil Stewart

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel

Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony

to the U.S. Congress in its impeachment inquiry into President

Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday.

Vindman, now detailed to the White House National Security

Council, has been targeted by Trump following his Oct ...